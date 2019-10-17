Even Duchesses need some positive encouragement from time to time! Earlier this week Meghan Markle and Prince Harryattended the WellChild Awards where they spoke with 10-year-old Emma and her mom, Eve.

According to Hello! Magazine, Eve said, "They were very lovely. When she sat down I said, 'Oh, you look amazing and you've just had a baby.' He looked at her and went, 'See, I told you!' In a way that we would... it did feel like they were very down to earth."

It makes sense that Meghan might have been comparing her post-baby to her pre-baby body at the event. She recycled her green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress from her engagement announcement in 2017 along with another previously worn tan Sentaler peacoat.

It also marked the year anniversary of when the couple announced they were expecting their first child.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, welcomed their son, Archie, back in May and he recently joined his parent on their royal tour of Africa.

His father got visibly emotional at the WellChild Awards when speaking about attending the event in 2018.

"Last year, when my wife and I attended [the WellChild Awards], we knew that we were going to have a child, no one else knew but we did," he recalled. "I remember squeezing Meghan's hand so tight during the awards and both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day and more so what it would be like to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now talking to all of you as a parent pulls at my heartstrings, in a way I never could have understood, until I had a child of my own."

