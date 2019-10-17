Prince Harry Calls Princess Diana's Death a 'Wound That Festers'

Prince Harry will always be haunted by the untimely death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old in 1997.

In a new documentary special for ITV, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which is airing in the U.S. on ABC next week, the Duke of Sussex speaks out about losing his mother at such an early age.

“Do you feel at peace in a way yet? Or is it still a sort of a wound that festers?” the interviewer asks the royal.

“I think probably a wound that festers," he admits in response. "I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best."

The special will follow Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, on their recent Royal Tour of Africa, where he walked in Diana's footsteps on a solo trip to Angola to discuss landmines -- a passion project of his late mother.

“Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her," Harry adds in the clip. “But as I said with the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that, I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately.”

Harry, who has spoken of Africa as his "second home," also opens up about visiting the continent for the first time shortly after his mother's death.

“Ever since I came to this continent as a young boy, trying to cope with something I can never possibly describe, Africa has held me in an embrace that I will never forget, and I feel incredibly fortunate for that,” he says.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

