This has to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's most stunning looks yet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took in an evening of music on Saturday at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Meghan and Harry made a very glamorous appearance at the Mountbatten Music Festival as a part of their recent return visit to the United Kingdom.

The former Suits actress looked breathtaking in a long, bright red caped gown, which she paired with matching crimson heels, dangling earrings and a silk cherry clutch. Harry looked dapper in his red-and-black official uniform that perfectly coordinated with his lady love.

Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

SIMON DAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Image

HGL/GC Images

The festival brings together world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines. This year, the performance will mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos.

The appearance marked their second joint event in the U.K. since announcing they are stepping down as senior members of the royal family. The couple has since relocated with their 9-month-old son, Archie, to Vancouver Island, Canada, and plans to split their time between North America and the U.K. Their official transition takes place on March 31.

They were previously spotted at the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday night and are next expected to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday alongside Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

For more on the upcoming appearance, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Harry Set to Reunite with Kate Middleton and Prince William at Commonwealth Day This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Meghan Markle's Pal Janina Gavankar on How They Maintain Their Long-Distance Friendship (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Expected to Stay in Canada During Their U.K. Trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Reunite With Prince William and Kate Middleton

Related Gallery