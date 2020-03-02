The Fab Four together again! Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will publicly reunite on Monday, March 9 for Commonwealth Day. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Charles and Camilla, at Westminster Abbey for the annual service.

The two couples attended last year's service when Meghan, 38, was in her third trimester of pregnancy.

Prince Harry, 35, has already returned to the United Kingdom for several events last week, including an eco-tourism summit in Edinburgh, Scotland, and a visit to Abbey Road Studios where he met with rocker Jon Bon Jovi in a recording session to benefit the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex's veteran patronage.

Meghan will be joining her husband in the U.K. later this week after spending more than a month in Canada's Vancouver Island, where the couple and their son, Archie, have been staying. The family have been living there since announcing their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and split their time between North America and the U.K.

In addition to Commonwealth Day, Meghan and Harry are have a packed schedule during their U.K. visit, both together and solo. They will attend the Endeavor Fund Awards on March 5 and the Mountbatten Music Festival on March 7, in addition to the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9. Harry will also attend the Silverstone Experience with Lewis Hamilton on March 6, and Meghan will be attending events to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.

Meanwhile, Kate and William will be taking an official trip to Ireland from March 3 through March 5.

A source previously told ET that the brothers are "talking more and they’re on better footing" after a difficult period.

"The brothers don’t hate each other as has been reported," a royal source told ET, adding that "they do talk."

