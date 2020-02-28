Prince Harry Meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios in London

John, Paul, George, Ringo, and Harry! On Friday, Prince Harry visited London's iconic Abbey Road Studios, where The Beatles recorded many hits, including their album of the same name.

The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex made his official appearance for a special cause close to his heart. At the studios, he met with Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir, where they were rerecording the 57-year-old rock star's song, "Unbroken."

The single was created to shed a light on veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder and to honor their service. As the patron of the Invictus Games, an international athletic competition featuring injured servicemen and women, Harry has long championed the cause.

During his visit, Harry kept it casual in a blue button-up shirt and black pants, and was all smiles as he shook Jon's hand before the pair went inside.

HANNAH MCKAY/AFP via Getty Images

HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

HANNAH MCKAY/AFP via Getty Images

In an Instagram video from the appearance, Harry event took his turn in the recording booth with Jon.

"This is going to be really easy. Pretend you're singing to your baby," Jon advised to Harry, who has a 9-month-old son, Archie, with wife Meghan Markle. "That's easy. Shout it out."

Harry also met with the choir and posed for a pic with the group.

Hannah McKay - WPA Pool / Gettyimages)

HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana even recreated The Beatles' iconic Abbey Road album cover photo, which was shot in 1969, by posing in a line with Jon and some of the choir's members outside the studio.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Samir Hussein/WireImage

This visit comes just a few days after Harry spoke at an eco-tourism summit in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday, marking his first appearance in the U.K. since relocating to Canada in January with Meghan and Archie.

At the event, he requested that he just be called "Harry," not "Prince Harry."

That same day, Jon had an interview with BBC Radio 2 and jokingly called Harry, "The artist formerly known as Prince."

On March 31, the couple is officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family, thus becoming financially independent and splitting their time between North America and the U.K. Harry will continue to support the Invictus Games as a patron and will continue his focus on veterans and mental health.

Here's more on Harry and Meghan's new life:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Weeks Left as Senior Royals: Inside Their Transition This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Prince Harry Asks to Be Called 'Harry' in 1st U.K. Appearance Since Relocating

Prince Harry Returns to the U.K. Ahead of Official Appearances

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Announce Terms of Royal Transition

Related Gallery