Prince Harry is dropping his title and joining the likes of Cher, Adele and Madonna with a one-name status! On Wednesday, the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex made his first appearance in the United Kingdom since relocating to Canada with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie. Harry spoke at an eco-tourism summit on behalf of his travel conservation program, Travalyst, in Edinburgh, Scotland, and while he stuck to the script, there was one mention from the event's host, Ayesha Hazarika, that was very telling.

"He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry," Ayesha told the crowd before introducing the son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

According to royal reporters, later in the event Lord Thurso, the Visit Scotland Chair, also said, "I was about to call him Your Royal Highness, but I’ll just introduce Harry!"

Just call me Harry he’s asked, says host @ayeshahazarikapic.twitter.com/Dou72vsM7c — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 26, 2020

He wants us all to call him “Harry”, says the summit host @ayeshahazarika.

Chair @VisitScotland Lord Thurso also said: I was about to call him Your Royal Highness, but I’ll just introduce Harry!

>Harry says he’s particularly concerned that local communities benefit from tourism pic.twitter.com/FY0v5K8k6y — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) February 26, 2020

ET has learned that Harry flew commercial and then traveled by train to arrive in Edinburgh, Scotland, after spending the last month in Canada. He is expected back in London later in the day (U.K. time). Meghan was not with him in Scotland.

According to a source, those in attendance at the summit were people from the tourist and travel industry in Scotland. "Harry is not making any speeches or speaking on any panels," a source tells ET. "This isn't a formal engagement."

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced last month their plans to step down as senior members of the royal family. After several meetings with Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals, it was announced that the couple would no longer be working members of the family. Instead, the couple will be splitting their time between North America and the U.K. and will work to become financially independent.

Though they will be allowed to retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles along with several other official titles, it seems Harry is trying to distance himself from being called "prince."

The couple will officially transition out of being working members of the royal family on March 31. At this time they will begin their work with their currently untitled charitable organization. Originally, the entity was set to be called "Sussex Royal" as this name is being used on their social media and website, but that name has since been rejected due to the use of the word "royal."

