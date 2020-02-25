Prince Harry Returns to the U.K. Ahead of Official Appearances

Welcome back, Prince Harry! The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex returned to the United Kingdom -- Edinburgh, Scotland, to be precise -- on Tuesday. This is his first time back in the U.K. since reuniting with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie, a month ago in Canada, where Meghan and Harry have been residing since announcing they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at Waverley Station in the heart of Edinburgh wearing a casual ensemble that included jeans, brown boots, a black puffer jacket and a gray baseball cap. The son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana did not appear to be joined by his wife or son at the station.

Harry's arrival in Scotland comes ahead of his reported appearance at an eco-tourism summit that is to be held on Wednesday in Edinburgh.

According to Edinburgh News, 100 representatives "of the tourism and travel sector" are expected to attend the event at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre. The summit comes months after Harry launched his travel conservation program, Travalyst, in September 2019 amid criticism over his use of private planes.

ET has reached out to Harry's reps to confirm his reported upcoming appearance at the summit.

Summit or no summit, Harry has a busy schedule ahead of him, with a series of official events in his final month as a senior member of the royal family. After announcing their decision to step down, Harry and Meghan will officially transition into financially independent citizens on March 31.

The pair will make several royal appearances while they're in the U.K., including the Endeavor Fund Awards on March 5, the Mountbatten Music Festival on March 7, and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9. Harry will also visit Abbey Road Studios to meet with Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir on Feb. 28. He'll then attend the Silverstone Experience with Lewis Hamilton on March 6, and Meghan will be attending events to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.

