It doesn't look like the Fab Four will have much of a chance to reunite next month when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the U.K. As was previously reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to return to England for a series of official events in early March, arriving on Feb. 28.

But on Monday, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton would be making an official visit to Ireland in the middle of Meghan and Harry's return. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be out of the country from March 3 to March 5. The couple will spend time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare, and Galway.

According to the press release, the royal couple will "learn about local organizations working to support and empower young people and projects which provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills," as well as hearing "more about Ireland’s conservation initiatives and efforts to protect its environment, with a particular focus on sustainable farming and marine conservation."

Meanwhile, back in England, Harry and Meghan will also be very busy. After landing on Feb. 28, Harry will be visiting Abbey Road Studios that same day for a meeting with Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir. That will be followed by a joint appearance at the Endeavor Fund Awards on March 5, the Mountbatten Music Festival on March 7, and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9. Harry will also make a solo appearance at the Silverstone Experience with Lewis Hamilton on March 6, and Meghan will be attending events to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.

There is a chance Harry and Meghan could reunite with William and Kate at the Commonwealth Service on March 9. Both attended the official festivities last year at Westminster Abbey and were photographed together.

The brothers have been working on their relationship ever since Harry and Meghan announced in January their plans to step down as senior members of the royal family. Harry had several meetings with Queen Elizabeth II, William, and his father, Prince Charles, to discuss the details of the decision.

The queen has since given Harry her blessing, announcing that the couple's plan to become financially independent from the royal family and split their time between North America and the U.K.

A source previously told ET that the brothers are "talking more and they’re on better footing" after a difficult period.

"The brothers don’t hate each other as has been reported," a royal source told ET, adding that "they do talk."

