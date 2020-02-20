It's been more than a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. Following the bombshell announcement, Harry worked with Queen Elizabeth II and other members of his extended family to come to an agreement about his duties and obligations.

The 35-year-old son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana and his wife will retain their “HRH” prefix, thereby formally remaining known as His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer actively use their HRH titles as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020. Harry and Meghan will split their time between North America and the U.K., and the family will also become financially independent from the royals.

"With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations," Buckingham Palace said in a statement in mid-January. "While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty."

So what does this mean for the Sussexes moving forward? Here's a breakdown of their new lives apart from the royal family:

Their Community

After leaving the U.K. behind following the big announcement, the couple ended up in North Saanich on Vancouver Island. A source previously told ET that the community has banded together to protect their privacy.

According to the source, the local businesses were getting inundated with requests for details about the famous residents. Not only was it interfering with their ability to do business, but also many of the business owners in the community are sympathetic to the young couple’s wishes for privacy and a more “normal” life.

The source says that some of the small businesses have posted signs on their doors stating that the press is not welcome there.

North Saanich is a very small, secluded, close-knit community on Vancouver Island and is not somewhere that typically attracts celebrities.

Harry has also been seen out grabbing a sandwich at a local grocery store with a big grin on his face. The sixth in line to the throne went casual in a puffy black coat, jeans and a baseball cap for the outing, showing his more down-to-earth side.

Their Transition

The time left for Harry and Meghan as senior members of the royal family is dwindling. The couple is set to officially step down on March 31, a source previously told ET. They will then transition to their new foundation office.

Buckingham Palace has also confirmed to ET that “the royal family and the Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties.”

Their Work

As the couple makes strides to become financially independent, they've got several projects in the works. In January, shortly after the announcement was made, it was announced by multiple outlets that Meghan had signed a voiceover deal with Disney in exchange for a donation to a wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders. The deal was signed before the couple announced their intention to step down as senior members of the royal family.

A source previously told ET that Prince Harry is in talks with Goldman Sachs to be featured as a guest speaker for the interview series "Talks at GS." Nothing has been confirmed about the potential speaking engagement at this time and the speakers for the series are not paid.

Harry also previously spoke at a JPMorgan event in Miami, where he received a reported $2 million for the engagement.

As the couple prepares to launch their Sussex Royal foundation this year, the title of this organization has been called into question.

“As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘royal,’ in this context, needed to be reviewed,” a source previously told ET. "Discussions are still ongoing."

The pair attended brainstorming meetings with professors at Stanford University in connection with the charitable organization.

Their Titles

Prince Harry will retain ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader; however, during this 12-month period, his honorary military positions will not be used. No new appointments will be made to fill these roles before the review is complete.

In addition to keeping their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, the pair will also retain their titles of the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton and the Baron and Baroness Kilkeel.

And Prince Harry will remain sixth in line to the throne.

Their Staff

With the couple closing up their Buckingham Palace offices, they've had to give their staff notice. Another royal source previously told ET that a few beloved, selected staff, who have been with the Palace for years, were given the option of continuing employment. They would be absorbed into other roles with the royal household if they choose to stay on. Meghan and Harry may retain one or two staff members. Archie has one nanny caring for him in Canada.

The source says this could be a “practical” move for the couple since they have stepped back from senior royal duties.

"In their new life, things will be streamlined and leaner with staff located closer to them," the source added.

The decision implies that the couple plan to spend the majority of their time in North America.

Their Ongoing Obligations

Harry and Meghan will return to the U.K. at the end of February. The couple will arrive across the pond on Feb. 28 and attend several royal appearances including the Endeavor Fund Awards on March 5, the Mountbatten Music Festival on March 7, and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9. Harry will visit Abbey Road Studios to meet with Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir. He'll also attend the Silverstone Experience with Lewis Hamilton on March 6, and Meghan will be attending events to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.

Another royal source also confirms that Prince Harry and Meghan will be in the U.K. “regularly” in the future despite speculation and reports to the contrary. Harry will attend the London Marathon in April in capacity as Patron, and Harry and Meghan will attend the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in May. Harry’s involvement with Invictus will continue as he is dedicated to supporting the military and mental health causes in his work, the source said.

Their Lifestyle

A source previously told ET that the Duke of Sussex is "really taking to the West Coast lifestyle" and that his wife's healthy habits are "rubbing off" on him. "Meghan has always been very health-conscious," the source says of the California native. "Her healthy habits are rubbing off on Harry too."

Harry has gradually taken on a more plant-based diet of organic foods throughout his time with Meghan since they started dating in 2016.

In their life away from the royal family, the couple is also cooking their own meals. They're also enjoying time outdoors with their son, Archie.

"Being able to hike with friends, Archie, and their dogs in Canada is a simple pleasure that they love," the source added. "Their time on Vancouver Island over the holidays helped to confirm that they were making the right decision to step down from royal responsibilities."

The couple has also been doing some work-related traveling lately -- going to Miami for a speech, where they ran into Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, and traveling to California to meet with professors at Stanford University. The couple is set to return to the U.K. later this month.

Their Outlook

In a speech to supporters of Sentebale in January, Prince Harry gave some insight into his family's decision to step away from the royals. Harry insisted he had "no other option," adding, "I hope it helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life."

Since that speech, Harry has reunited with Meghan and Archie in Canada, where the couple is busy and seemingly enjoying their private life. The pair were photographed stepping off a plane on Valentine's Day with huge smiles on their faces. Meghan has also been spotted out hiking with Archie and picking up a friend from the airport, all while sporting a big grin.

