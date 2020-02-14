Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Healthy West Coast Lifestyle

Looks like Prince Harry has officially adopted Meghan Markle's health and fitness regimen!

A source tells ET that the Duke of Sussex is "really taking to the West Coast lifestyle" and that his wife's healthy habits are "rubbing off" on him. "Meghan has always been very health-conscious," the source says of the California native. "Her healthy habits are rubbing off on Harry too."

Harry has gradually taken on a more plant-based diet of organic foods since he first started dating Meghan in 2016. The 35-year-old royal is not only enjoying a healthier diet, he's also taken an interest in cooking, according to ET's source, who adds that part of living their new "normal life" away from the royal family includes cooking their own meals. Plus, it's no secret that Meghan is a great cook -- and has been for many years! Before saying "I do" to Harry in May 2018, Meghan had her own lifestyle blog called The Tig, where she shared everything from advice to singles on Valentine's Day to her favorite family recipes.

Health aside, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also making nature a priority in their lives, and for their 9-month-old son, Archie.



"Being able to hike with friends, Archie, and their dogs in Canada is a simple pleasure that they love," the source says. "Their time on Vancouver Island over the holidays helped to confirm that they were making the right decision to step down from royal responsibilities."

This isn't the first time we've heard about how big an impact Meghan has had on Harry, however. In March 2018, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that Harry's friends have poked fun at him for adopting the Duchess' healthier lifestyle.

"Meghan is a complete fitness fanatic. She loves to run laps around Kensington Gardens, which is just outside Kensington Palace ... and she loves her yoga," Nicholl explained at the time. "In fact, she starts most mornings with a yoga ritual and that's rubbed off on Prince Harry."

"One of the things I was told by a friend of [Harry] is that he's also getting into yoga. He likes to start his day with a green juice now, just like Meghan, and his friends all find this very amusing that he's turned into a bit of a fitness fanatic himself," she added. "You'll often see him visiting the gym and he's given up his beloved Marlboro Lights, or at least he's smoking less and he's drinking less. So Meghan and her green L.A. lifestyle, I think, have really rubbed off on the Prince, and for the better."

