No April Fools' joke here! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially closed up shop in the United Kingdom as they have now transitioned out of their roles as working members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's final day as royals was March 31, and on April 1, royal reporters noted that the office had officially closed, sharing screenshots of the automatic reply from the Sussexes, which reads, "Many thanks for your email. The office for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has now closed."

Prior to the transition, the pair also shared their final Instagram post on the @SussexRoyal account, writing, "While you may not see us here, the work continues."

For the Sussexes' first day as members of the public, the British tabloids had some April Fools' fun, posting a photoshopped image of Prince Harry in sweats pushing a massive shopping cart of toilet paper, Clorox bleach, and paper towels amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Nice to see that even during a grave crisis Brit newspapers keep up the tradition of April Fool stories! pic.twitter.com/3WJKmZ4dWw — phil dampier (@phildampier) April 1, 2020

The couple and their almost 1-year-old son, Archie, are currently residing in Los Angeles after spending several months in Canada.

"It was always their plan to eventually be based in California since their work life will be focused in the U.S.," a source previously told ET.

For more on the royal transition, watch the clip below:

