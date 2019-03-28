Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to become first-time parents in a few weeks, but they've had plenty of practice with youngsters leading up to impending parenthood.



In fact, in just the short time Meghan has taken up royal duties, she's met a ton of excited mini royal fans, often bending down to speak with them as they waited for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on walkabouts in both England and overseas, sweetly accepting flowers, and offering big hugs to many of those who've touched the Suits alum's heart.



On top of their kindness when meeting kids during their frequent appearances, Meghan and Harry also have young family members who've given them a good idea of what it will be like to be parents. Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, are famously parents to two sons, George and Louis, and a daughter, Charlotte. We'd say becoming an aunt to three cutie pies will certainly help Meghan as she navigates her first time as a mom!



Before we meet Baby Sussex, take a look back at some of Meghan's sweetest moments with kids in the gallery below.

