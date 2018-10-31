Looks like Meghan Markle had a little bit of a wardrobe malfunction on the final day of her royal tour!

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out with her husband, Prince Harry, in New Zealand on Wednesday, rocking a gorgeous navy sweater with a matching pleated skirt by Givenchy and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

Although the ensemble was certainly stunning, the outfit made headlines due to the fact that when the sunlight hit the skirt, it appeared the garment was see-through, giving fans a peek at what the former Suits star was wearing underneath it all.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

Regardless, Meghan handled the mishap like a pro. Instead of paying any attention to the fashion faux pas, the brunette beauty smiled while shaking hands and hugging royal admirers on her walkabout of Rotorua.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

Click through the slideshow below to see everything the Duchess has rocked since announcing her pregnancy:

