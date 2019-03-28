Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just weeks away from welcoming their first child together.

It was in October that Kensington Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expecting a bundle of joy in the spring of 2019.

The couple, in royal family style, hasn't revealed the baby's gender but has expressed how excited they are to meet their little one. Prince William and Kate Middleton have been by the expectant parents' side since the beginning of their relationship and pregnancy, as have Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and the rest of the royal family.

"It's such a special time to have little kiddies, and a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis," Kate said while greeting a crowd during a royal engagement in November. "It's really special."

As for Harry's late mother, Princess Diana's, side of the family, the prince has always maintained a close relationship with his aunts, uncle and cousins. The Spencer family has remained a central part of his life, and are expected to be in his baby's as well.

So how has Diana's family been involved in Harry and Meghan's life? The Spencers were invited to the royal wedding held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle last May. In attendance were all three of Diana’s siblings -- Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Charles Spencer, as well as their families, including Harry's cousins, Lady Kitty Spencer, Eliza Spencer and Louis Spencer, among others.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Fellowes, Harry's aunt, also gave a reading at the ceremony. Before the wedding, the palace released a statement, expressing how they wanted to honor and celebrate Princess Diana's memory on her son's special day.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel [honored] that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day," the statement read.

Lady Jane Fellowes gives a reading from the Song of Solomon #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/SQSj692LGT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

Meanwhile, shortly after the couple's baby announcement, Meghan paid tribute to her late mother-in-law. Just one day after the mom-to-be and Harry landed in Australia for their first royal tour as a married couple, Meghan wore some of Diana's jewelry.

She paired her cream Karen Gee dress with gorgeous butterfly earrings and a beautifully understated gold bracelet that once belonged to Princess Diana herself.

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images

While the two have been busy with their royal engagements and preparing for their little one, they're also thinking about who will be Baby Sussex's godparents.

"It's likely we’ll see close friends of Harry and Meghan, close friends of Diana and her family, and perhaps close friends of Prince Charles too," royal expert Victoria Arbiter told Global News last month. She also added that perhaps Harry's cousins or an aunt from Diana's side of the family will likely to be included on the godparents list.

As the whole world awaits for Baby Sussex's arrival, see more of ET's baby watch coverage, below.

GET ET'S NEWSLETTER FOR MORE ROYALS NEWS Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Whirlwind Romance: A Complete Timeline

Will Baby Sussex Have a Prince or Princess Title?

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Be an American Citizen?

Everything We Know About Baby Sussex

Related Gallery