Tia Mowry is living every Bey Hive member's greatest dream! The 45-year-old actress and former child star attended Beyoncé's special birthday show on Monday at the Los Angeles stop on her Renaissance World Tour.

But what Mowry wasn't expecting was the moment Beyoncé spotted the Sister, Sister star in the crowd and decided to insert a special nod to Mowry's past into her set.

As Queen Bey was singing her powerful ballad, "1 + 1," she noticed Mowry in the crowd, stopping to blow Mowry a kiss and grin before effortlessly transitioning into a snippet of a cover from Mowry's childhood girl group, singing, "Yeah, yeah, yeah, the boy makes me say."

Tia and her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, appeared in the group Voices, singing the song as kids. On Tuesday, Tia took to Instagram to acknowledge the very special tribute, posting a throwback picture of herself and Tamera with Beyoncé and the original members of Destiny's Child, including Kelly Rowland.

"The first time I met @beyonce was during her Destiny's Child days when she was on a production with my brother @tahj_mowry, and since then I have been lucky to cross paths with her throughout the years," Tia wrote. "From the beginning, Beyoncé's undeniable talent is only rivaled by her incredible kindness and generosity."

Noting that she felt "so lucky" to see Beyoncé's birthday show, Tia called the special musical shoutout the "highlight of the night."

"The highlight of the night was when she saw me in the crowd, and she gave me a smile and a hello, and then started singing ‘yeah, yeah, yeah’ from when @tameramowrytwo and I were in the singing group, Voices!" Tia shared. "I was so touched by her gesture, and I still can’t believe that it truly happened! She's a true icon, who continuously inspires me with her talent, dedication, humility, and beautiful spirit 💗"

Tia also showed off her disco ball-inspired silver look, strutting her stuff to Beyoncé's song, "Alien Superstar."

Tia was just one of many stars to attend the show at the SoFi Stadium on Monday. Other celebrities in attendance included Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Tom Holland, Travis Scott, Alicia Keys, and more.

RELATED CONTENT: