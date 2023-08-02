Beyoncé Appears to Take Aim at Both Lizzo and Erykah Badu With 'Break My Soul' Lyric Swap
Beyoncé appears to be making a statement -- or two -- with her latest performance.
During her Renaissance tour stop in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, the singer switched things up during her "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" song, which notably name-checks a running list of iconic Black women entertainers including Nina Simone, Erykah Badu, Lizzo, Lauryn Hill, Janet Jackson, Missy Elliot and Aretha Franklin, among several others.
As captured in videos shared to social media, Beyoncé seemed to swap the lyric "Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Row" in favor of repeating "Badu" four times.
The timing of her performance came on the same day that news broke regarding a lawsuit filed by several of Lizzo's dancers, leading some to speculate that Beyoncé was distancing herself from the singer with the lyrical omission.
According to court docs obtained by ET, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez claim they faced sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations.
The women filed the lawsuit against Lizzo, whose legal name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley, the captain of Lizzo's dance team. ET has reached out to Lizzo's rep, as well as BGBT and Quigley, for comment.
"The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing," the women's attorney, Ron Zambrano, said in a press release.
Davis, Williams and Rodriguez are asking the courts for damages including unpaid wages, loss of earnings, deferred compensation, employment benefit, emotional distress, medical expenses and attorneys' fees.
But Beyoncé's "Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu" moment on Tuesday also came one day after the legendary soul singer appeared to cast some social media shade in her direction.
On Monday, Badu reportedly posted a photo on Instagram of Beyoncé wearing an oversized hat on stage during her Renaissance tour, followed by another image of herself rocking a very similar look.
"I guess I'm everybody stylist," Badu wrote.
"Beyoncé reiterating Badu and skipping Lizzo… that’s on hitting 2 birds with 1 stone," one fan wrote on Twitter.
Back in June, Lizzo enjoyed an emotional moment while attending one of Beyoncé's shows. During "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)," the "Special" songstress broke down in tears when she heard her name sung.
"In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to 'Happy Face' by Destiny’s Child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies… I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time. I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank You @beyonce 💖" Lizzo captioned her post at the time.
See the moment in the video below.
