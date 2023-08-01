Tori Kelly Returns Home to Flowers From Beyoncé After Hospitalization
Tori Kelly received quite the welcome home gift! When the 30-year-old singer was released from the hospital after suffering blood clots, Kelly was welcomed home by flowers sent by Beyoncé.
Kelly took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics from her happy homecoming, one of which was a screenshot of a text from an unnamed sender.
"Hi! Hope you're feeling good! Beyoncé sent flowers to the house. No one was home so they left them under this tree," the text read, which Kelly responded to by writing, "Ummmmm Beyoncé?"
The next pic in the slideshow featured Kelly hugging a gorgeous bouquet, presumably the one sent by the "Formation" singer.
In her post, Kelly also included a video of her being lovingly greeted by her dogs, a pic of a card with the pups' pawprints on them, a photo of the many flowers she received in the wake of her health scare, and shots of her watching TV, playing video games and enjoying treats at home.
"home sweet home," she captioned her post.
TMZ broke the news of Kelly's hospitalization on July 24. At the time, the outlet reported that Kelly was getting treatment for blood clots around her vital organs.
A source told the outlet that Kelly's health issues started on July 23, when her heart began beating really fast while out to dinner in Los Angeles. She proceeded to faint, the outlet reported, and was "out for a while" before her friends loaded into a car and drove her to the hospital.
Upon her arrival, Kelly was admitted to the ICU, where doctors discovered blood clots in her legs and lungs, the source told the outlet. At the time, the source said that doctors were still trying to determine if Kelly, who had been in and out of consciousness, had clots around her heart.
Her husband, André Murillo, soon provided an update, writing on his Instagram Story, "Tori is smiling again and feeling strong. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers. Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"
Eventually, Kelly herself spoke out for the first time to address her "unexpected health challenges."
"It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you," she wrote in part. "I'm feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me."
Shortly thereafter, Murillo thanked his wife's fans and noted that she's "doing so much better." The following day, TMZ reported that Kelly had been discharged from the hospital.
