Tori Kelly Breaks Silence on Her Health Crisis and Hospitalization

Tori Kelly is speaking out in a message to her fans, days after she was reportedly hospitalized and treated for blood clots.

The 30-year-old singer took to social media to share a handwritten note, and give her followers and fans an update on her health.

"Hi friends, as you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges," the message reads. "It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you. I'm feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me."

Kelly's message went on to share that promotional plans for her upcoming EP, Tori, have changed. However, she still wants the fans to enjoy the new music, as it will still be released on Friday.

"Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP," she added. "But I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!"

The "Missin You" singer closed her message with love to her fans. "I love you all so much & I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Tori."

Kelly's post comes one day after her husband, André Murillo, took to social media to give the first update on her condition since the news of her health scare.

"Tori is smiling again and feeling strong. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers," Murillo, who married Kelly in 2018, wrote. "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"

TMZ broke the news of Kelly's hospitalization on July 24. At the time, the outlet reported that Kelly was getting treatment for blood clots around her vital organs.

A source told the outlet that Kelly's health issues started on July 23, when her heart began beating really fast while out to dinner in Los Angeles. She proceeded to faint, the outlet reported, and was "out for a while" before her friends loaded into a car and drove her to the hospital.

Upon her arrival, Kelly was admitted to the ICU, where doctors discovered blood clots in her legs and lungs, the source told the outlet. At the time, the source said that doctors were still trying to determine if Kelly, who had been in and out of consciousness, also had clots around her heart.

