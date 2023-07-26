Tori Kelly Is 'Smiling Again and Feeling Stronger' Amid Hospitalization, Husband André Murillo Says
Tori Kelly's husband is speaking out. Days after the 30-year-old singer was reportedly hospitalized for blood clots, her husband, André Murillo, took to his Instagram Story to provide an update on her condition.
"Tori is smiling again and feeling strong. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers," Murillo, who married Kelly in 2018, wrote. "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"
While Murillo's Wednesday post marked the first time he provided any details about his wife's condition, he previously seemed to react to the situation when he shared lyrics to "Where Do I Fit In," the 2021 song his wife sang on with Justin Bieber, to his Instagram Story.
"While you sleep, I watch over you, it'll be alright / I'll take care of your loved ones, it'll be alright / Your future's in my hands, it'll be alright / Your past is forgiven, it'll be alright /Your future is secure, it'll be alright," the lyrics read.
TMZ broke the news of Kelly's hospitalization on July 24. At the time, the outlet reported that Kelly was getting treatment for blood clots around her vital organs.
A source told the outlet that Kelly's health issues started on July 23, when her heart began beating really fast while out to dinner in Los Angeles. She proceeded to faint, the outlet reported, and was "out for a while" before her friends loaded into a car and drove her to the hospital.
Upon her arrival, Kelly was admitted to the ICU, where doctors discovered blood clots in her legs and lungs, the source told the outlet. At the time, the source said that doctors were still trying to determine if Kelly, who had been in and out of consciousness, had clots around her heart.
