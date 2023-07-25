"While you sleep, I watch over you, it'll be alright." Those are just some of the lyrics to Tori Kelly's 2021 duet with Justin Bieber, which Kelly's husband, André Murillo, posted on his Instagram Story just one day after Kelly was hospitalized.

The track is titled "Where Do I Fit In," off of Bieber's April 2021 gospel EP album, Freedom. Bieber's track features Kelly, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith. The lyrics also include, "While you sleep, I watch over you, it'll be alright / I'll take care of your loved ones, it'll be alright / Your future's in my hands, it'll be alright / Your past is forgiven, it'll be alright /Your future is secure, it'll be alright."

Murillo, who married Kelly in May 2018, posted a snippet of the lyrics -- in white font -- and the song set to a black background. The post comes just two days after TMZ first reported that the GRAMMY-winning singer fainted in downtown Los Angeles and was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she's reportedly being treated for blood clots around her vital organs.

A source told the outlet that she was out at dinner when her heart started racing. Kelly passed out and was reportedly "out for a while" before being loaded into a car and taken to the hospital.

As for why they didn't call an ambulance, the source said that Kelly's friends wanted to make sure she wasn't taken to a hospital downtown and instead to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center -- one of Los Angeles' best-known care facilities -- to receive treatment.

ET has reached out to Kelly's reps for comment.

The "Missin U" singer appeared to be doing OK as recently as Sunday afternoon when she posted a photo to her Instagram Stories with a motivating message.

