Fans will see a new side to Tori Kelly when her new album releases next month.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the singer on the red carpet at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she shared that her upcoming album, Inspired by True Events, will be her most "vulnerable" yet.

"It's definitely my most vulnerable album to date. It's called Inspired by True Events, and I'm just kind of opening up about the last couple years [and] some of the things that have gone down in my personal life," she said. "It's just really, really personal songs. I poured my whole heart into it and I'm excited for people to hear."

Kelly said the record "goes pretty deep." "A lot of it is centered around family. My grandpa passed away recently. My parents actually split up recently. A happier note, I got married recently," she explained. "So there's these kind of emotions that were swirling around in my head and in my heart, and I didn't know what else to do with that other than to put that into my music, so that's kind of how this album came to be."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The 26-year-old singer attended Monday's ESPYs with her husband, André Murillo, who played basketball overseas. "We [arrived separately]," she said. "So I might see him randomly walking around."

"When I got asked to be here, I was stoked to tell him, because obviously sports is really big in our family," she added.

Kelly will be performing "In Times Like These" as Bill Russell is honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

"I think it's gonna be a really special moment, because there's this awesome video that will play you know in tribute to him, and I'll be singing it right to him. So I'm just honored to be here. It's amazing," she said.

See more on Kelly in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tori Kelly Marries André Murillo -- See the Stunning Pic!

Tori Kelly Is Engaged! See the Sweet Pics and Her Ring

Tori Kelly Is Going Country for Duet With Chris Lane -- 'Take Back Home Girl' First Listen

Related Gallery