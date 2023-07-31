Tori Kelly is out of the hospital -- one week after being hospitalized for blood clots, TMZ reports.

On July 24, TMZ first reported that the 30-year-old songstress was hospitalized, after she fainted while out to dinner. A source told the outlet that the singer was rushed to the hospital, where she was being treated for blood clots around her vital organs.

Days after her hospitalization, Kelly's husband André Murillo, gave her fans and followers the first update about her condition.

"Tori is smiling again and feeling strong. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers," Murillo, who married Kelly in 2018, wrote. "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"

On Thursday, fans heard from Kelly for the first time -- as she broke her silence via a statement shared on her personal social media accounts.

"Hi friends, as you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges," the message read. "It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you. I'm feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me."

She continued, "Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP," she added. "But I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!"

The "Blame Myself" songstress ended her note with a sweet message of thanks to her fans.

"I love you all so much & I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Tori."

Kelly's news comes on the heels of the release of her latest EP, Tori.

