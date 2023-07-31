Tori Kelly Reportedly Released From Hospital After Suffering Blood Clots
Tori Kelly ‘Overwhelmed by All of the Love’ as She Remains Hospi…
Tristan Thompson Shares Message on ‘Reinventing’ Yourself in Bir…
How Travis Kelce Tried Shooting His Shot With Taylor Swift But F…
Tristan Thompson and Brother Amari Move in With Khloé Kardashia…
Jeremy Renner's 'Gratifying' Return to the Red Carpet After Snow…
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56: New Details
Why Cardi B Threw Her Microphone at a Fan During Las Vegas Show
Why Teresa Giudice Is Calling Out Sofia Vergara for Being ‘Rude’
Keke Palmer's Always Been a Queen! Her Best ET Moments
Watch Kelly Clarkson Seemingly Shade Ex-Husband in Latest 'ABCDE…
Suzanne Somers Reflects on 'Three’s Company' and Reconciling Wit…
Lisa Marie Presley: Inside the Late Star’s Cause of Death
‘RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein Confirms New Romance as Divorce From Lenn…
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son Tatum’s Face to Celebrate 1st Birt…
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Fashions: All the Real Dolls She Channe…
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
Harry Styles Reveals 'Olivia' Tattoo During Vacation in Italy
Jeremy Allen White's Estranged Wife Addison Shares Emotional Mes…
Kelly Clarkson Gets Candid About Taking Antidepressants During H…
Tori Kelly is out of the hospital -- one week after being hospitalized for blood clots, TMZ reports.
On July 24, TMZ first reported that the 30-year-old songstress was hospitalized, after she fainted while out to dinner. A source told the outlet that the singer was rushed to the hospital, where she was being treated for blood clots around her vital organs.
Days after her hospitalization, Kelly's husband André Murillo, gave her fans and followers the first update about her condition.
"Tori is smiling again and feeling strong. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers," Murillo, who married Kelly in 2018, wrote. "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"
On Thursday, fans heard from Kelly for the first time -- as she broke her silence via a statement shared on her personal social media accounts.
"Hi friends, as you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges," the message read. "It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you. I'm feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me."
She continued, "Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP," she added. "But I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!"
The "Blame Myself" songstress ended her note with a sweet message of thanks to her fans.
"I love you all so much & I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Tori."
Kelly's news comes on the heels of the release of her latest EP, Tori.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tori Kelly's Husband Gives Another Update on Her Health Condition
Tori Kelly Breaks Silence on Her Health Crisis and Hospitalization
Tori Kelly's 'Feeling Stronger' Amid Hospitalization, Her Husband Says