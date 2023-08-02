New allegations against Lizzo have come to light in the wake of the lawsuit filed by several of the "Truth Hurts" singer's dancers.

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison took to social media on Tuesday to share her alleged experiences with the 35-year-old musician while briefly working on her documentary.

Posting a photo of herself seemingly filming Lizzo on stage, Allison noted that she was sharing her experiences "because validating other Black women's experiences is deeply important to me."

"In 2019, I traveled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about two weeks," Allison claimed. "I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is."

Calling the situation "s***ty," Allison added, "My spirit said to run as fast as you f**king can and I'm so grateful I trusted my gut. I felt gas lit and was deeply hurt, but I've healed. Reading these reports made me realize how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often. Much love and support to the dancers."

Sophia Nahli Allison/Twitter

In 2022, the Love, Lizzo documentary, which was directed by Doug Pray was released on HBO Max. It is unclear whether Allison was the original director on this project or whether she was filming a different doc.

These new allegations come after the GRAMMY winner's dancers have filed a lawsuit against her.

According to court docs obtained by ET, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez claim they faced sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations.

The women filed the lawsuit against Lizzo, whose legal name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley, the captain of Lizzo's dance team. ET has reached out to Lizzo's rep, as well as BGBT and Quigley, for comment.

"The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing," the women's attorney, Ron Zambrano, said in a press release.

Davis, Williams and Rodriguez are asking the courts for damages including unpaid wages, loss of earnings, deferred compensation, employment benefit, emotional distress, medical expenses and attorneys' fees.

After news of the lawsuit broke, more of Lizzo's former dancers spoke out on social media in support of Davis, Williams and Rodriguez.

On her Instagram Story, Courtney Hollinquest shared a screenshot of a news article about the lawsuit, before addressing it directly on the next slide.

"I'm not a part of the lawsuit -- but this was very much my experience in my time there," she wrote. "Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light."

Quinn Wilson shared Hollinquest's post on her own Story, writing, "I haven't been a part of that world for around three years, for a reason. I very much applaude [sic] the dancers' courage to bring this to light. And I grieve parts of my own experience. I'd appreciate space to understand my feelings."

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Lizzo's Tearful Reaction to Beyoncé Name Dropping Her During Renaissance Tour This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Lizzo's Former Dancers Claim Sexual, Religious and Racial Harassment

Lizzo Brought to Tears as Beyoncé Name-Checks Her During Concert

Lizzo Gives It All She's Got in Epic Tina Turner 'Proud Mary' Tribute

Related Gallery