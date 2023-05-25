Lizzo is honoring the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

The "2 Be Loved" singer paid tribute to Tina Turner on Wednesday, just hours after news broke of the legendary artist's death. During her Special Tour stop in Phoenix, Arizona, Lizzo hit the stage to deliver a wildly entertaining and cathartic rendition of Turner's 1970 hit, "Proud Mary."

The chill-inducing performance was captured and shared on social media, along with her remarks about Turner's enduring legacy.

"Today, we lost an icon," Lizzo said. "And I haven’t allowed myself to be sad. I haven’t allowed myself to cry about it. And I don’t want to right now because I’d much rather celebrate the incredible legend Tina Turner is. As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll."

She concluded by shouting, three times: "There would be no rock 'n' roll without Tina Turner!"

Lizzo leaves it all on the stage as she dives head-first into the performance, jumping up and down and ripping off her sequin skirt at one point to reveal a bodysuit underneath.

See the high energy moment below.

In a statement to ET, Turner's rep said the singer died peacefully on Wednesday in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, after a long illness. She was 83.

Turner's verified Instagram account also posted a statement confirming the tragic news.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the statement read. "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Tributes have poured in from Turner's friends and fans, including one touching post from Beyoncé.

"My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way," Beyoncé wrote in her homage. "You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."

She included a 2008 photo of the duo's epic performance at the 50th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles when Turner, 68 at the time, and Beyoncé, 26, rocked the house with "Proud Mary." Beyoncé was all smiles and in awe about having the honor to perform alongside a woman she had admired her whole life and who served as an incomparable influence.

Find more on Turner's life and lasting impact below.

