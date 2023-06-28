Lizzo Brought to Tears as Beyoncé Name-Checks Her During Renaissance Tour Performance
GRAMMYs: Lizzo in Tears Over Beyoncé During Acceptance Speech
Kylie Jenner Legally Changes 1-Year-Old Son's Name to Aire Webst…
NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws and Nephew Dead in Apparent…
'America's Got Talent': Howie Mandel Slams Golden Buzzer for Hyp…
Kelly Clarkson Shares Why She’s Relocating Her Talk Show to New …
Miley Cyrus' ‘Flowers’: All the References That Hint at Ex Liam …
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Raquel Leviss Vows to Share ‘Unfiltered Trut…
Jennifer Lawrence Shares Passionate Reaction to Scandoval on ‘Wa…
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Rumor Liam Hemsworth Cheated on Mi…
Mark Ballas and BC Jean Are Going on Tour With His 'DWTS' Partne…
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate Legendary’s 1st Birthday: In…
Jamie Foxx's Co-Star Porscha Coleman Gives Update on His Recover…
Kim Kardashian Offers Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob
Julian Sands Confirmed Dead as His Remains Are Found 5 Months Af…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Inside Pink, Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Harry Styles' Unexpected on…
Why Karen Huger’s Wishing ‘Healing’ for Juan Dixon Amid Coppin S…
'Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White Reportedly Hasn't Had a Pay Rais…
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days': Jasmine Shocks Gino With Fi…
Cue the waterworks! Lizzo had an emotional moment while watching Beyoncé perform during a recent stop on Queen Bey's Renaissance World Tour.
In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Lizzo gets visibly teary when Bey shouts her out during "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)." In the song, Beyoncé name-checks the "Special" singer in a running list of iconic Black women entertainers that also includes Nina Simone, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill and more.
"In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to 'Happy Face' by Destiny’s Child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies… I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time. I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank You @beyonce 💖" Lizzo captioned her post.
This is hardly the first time Lizzo has been moved to tears by the "Cuff It" singer. Back in 2020, Lizzo was left in disbelief when Beyoncé wished her a happy birthday on social media.
Earlier this year, Lizzo got misty while thanking Beyoncé during her GRAMMYs Record of the Year acceptance speech.
"And lastly, because I feel like there are so many G.O.A.T.'d artists. Beyoncé, whoo! In the fifth grade, I skipped school to see you perform. Where you at, Beyoncé -- my eyes are wet. Hah! You changed my life. You sang that gospel medley. And the way you made me feel, I was like I want to make people feel this way with my music," she gushed. "So thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives!"
RELATED CONTENT:
Lizzo Gives It All She's Got in Epic Tina Turner 'Proud Mary' Tribute
Lizzo Shares Candid Message About 'Not Trying to Escape Fatness'
Lizzo Claps Back at Tennessee Drag Ban By Bringing Drag Queens Onstage
Beyoncé Reveals Gender of a Fan's Baby on Stage -- See the Video!
Beyoncé Celebrates Blue Ivy After She Takes Stage at Renaissance Tour
Beyoncé's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Blue Ivy During Tour Appearance
Related Gallery