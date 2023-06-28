Cue the waterworks! Lizzo had an emotional moment while watching Beyoncé perform during a recent stop on Queen Bey's Renaissance World Tour.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Lizzo gets visibly teary when Bey shouts her out during "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)." In the song, Beyoncé name-checks the "Special" singer in a running list of iconic Black women entertainers that also includes Nina Simone, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill and more.

"In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to 'Happy Face' by Destiny’s Child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies… I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time. I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank You @beyonce 💖" Lizzo captioned her post.

This is hardly the first time Lizzo has been moved to tears by the "Cuff It" singer. Back in 2020, Lizzo was left in disbelief when Beyoncé wished her a happy birthday on social media.

Earlier this year, Lizzo got misty while thanking Beyoncé during her GRAMMYs Record of the Year acceptance speech.

"And lastly, because I feel like there are so many G.O.A.T.'d artists. Beyoncé, whoo! In the fifth grade, I skipped school to see you perform. Where you at, Beyoncé -- my eyes are wet. Hah! You changed my life. You sang that gospel medley. And the way you made me feel, I was like I want to make people feel this way with my music," she gushed. "So thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives!"

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Lizzo Take the Crowd to Church With Performance of 'Special' at the 2023 GRAMMYs This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Lizzo Gives It All She's Got in Epic Tina Turner 'Proud Mary' Tribute

Lizzo Shares Candid Message About 'Not Trying to Escape Fatness'

Lizzo Claps Back at Tennessee Drag Ban By Bringing Drag Queens Onstage

Beyoncé Reveals Gender of a Fan's Baby on Stage -- See the Video!

Beyoncé Celebrates Blue Ivy After She Takes Stage at Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Blue Ivy During Tour Appearance

Related Gallery