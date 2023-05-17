Lizzo would like to make one thing abundantly clear: she has no desire to ever be thin.

On Monday, the "Special" singer stitched a video from TikTok creator @tiffriahgrande, who set out in search of those working out for their health rather than losing weight. The GRAMMY winner said she was stitching the video in a show of support because she has similar feelings. More specifically, Lizzo shared, "Heavy on the not trying to escape fatness. Heavy f**king on it."

The singer-songwriter has always been candid about her fluctuating weight and battle against body shamers, often taking to social media to speak with her fans about the evolving landscape of body positivity and uplifting bodies of all sizes. In her video, she explained how the physical demands of her "high-performance job" as a musical artist demands an investment in fitness and stamina resulting in regular weight loss. "It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do," she explained.

"I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they are doing is trying to be thin," she added, after pointing out how she has to maintain a level of fitness that allows her to spend 90 minutes per night of dancing, singing, rapping, playing the flute, and hyping big crowds while wearing tight clothes that make it hard to breathe at times. "I'm not trying to be thin. I don't ever want to be thin... I've always loved moving my body; I've always loved working out."

She noted that she accepts her body through all its weight fluctuations, but ultimately exercise and other lifestyle changes she invests in are about being healthy and happy, nothing else.

"My body is going to change. Everyone's bodies change. That's life. That's what the human existence is, human experience is... Embracing the fact that your body changes, that's a part of it, and making sure that this," she said while pointing at her brain, "is what we have the power over. Everything I eat, everything I do, every time I move my body, it's all for this. If this ain't happy, none of this is happy."

The touring musician has never been shy about sharing her love for her body with her fans, regardless of the haters. After going vegan in 2020, she addressed concerns from fans who protested a 10-day smoothie detox -- something she did by practicing "safe detox methods [with a] nutritionist" -- perceiving the cleanse to be unhealthy.

"I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online, because I feel like, as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you're doing it for a dramatic weight loss. That is not the case," she said in a video explaining her reasons for participating in the detox. "In reality, November stressed me the f**k out. I drank a lot. I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f**ked my stomach up. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was."

"I got exactly what I wanted out of it," Lizzo added. "Every big girl should do whatever the f**k they want with their bodies."

And in an Instagram post shared later, Lizzo shared a nearly naked shot of herself posing outside.

"I detoxed my body and I’m still fat. I love my body and I’m still fat. I’m beautiful and I’m still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive," she captioned the pic, in which she is only wearing underwear. "To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves. I did not starve myself."

"I fed myself greens and water and fruit and protein and sunlight. You don’t have to do that to be beautiful or healthy. That was my way. You can do life your way," she continued. "Remember, despite anything anyone says or does. DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY."

RELATED CONTENT:

Lizzo Explains Why She Canceled Montreal Concert Over Health Concerns

Lizzo Claps Back at Tennessee Drag Ban By Bringing Drag Queens Onstage

'The Mandalorian': Lizzo and Jack Black Make Cameos in Season 3

Lizzo Has the BEST Response to Aries Spears' Fatphobic Comments This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery