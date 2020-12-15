Lizzo Defends Her 10-Day Smoothie Detox After Showing Off Her Results

Lizzo is clapping back after receiving criticism for participating in a 10-day detox. After the 32-year-old singer posted a TikTok revealing what she ate during a 10-day smoothie detox -- something she did by practicing "safe detox methods [with a] nutritionist" -- she received backlash from some users who perceived the cleanse to be unhealthy.

As shown in the video, Lizzo's daily meal included vitamins, three green smoothies, a superfood smoothie, a vegan protein bar, hot tea, nuts, apples with peanut butter, cucumbers with apple cider vinegar and lots of water.

In a second video, Lizzo showed the day-by-day changes to her body as she explained her reasons for deciding to do the detox.

"So I drank a lot and I ate a lot of food that f**ked my stomach up in Mexico, so I decided to do JJ Smith's 10-day Smoothie Plan," she said. "... Right here was the hardest, day four, five and six. I was like, 'Ugh.' It started to get to me mentally, but I was never super hungry, I just think was wanting to stress eat and do things that were kind of self-harming."

As she showed off the day 10 results, Lizzo said she felt "amazing" and thought she looked "f**king great."

Lizzo's third video further addressed her reasons for participating in the detox, and clarified that a "dramatic weight loss" was neither part of her plan nor her goal.

"I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online, because I feel like, as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you're doing it for a dramatic weight loss. That is not the case," she said. "In reality, November stressed me the f**k out. I drank a lot. I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f**ked my stomach up. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was."

Lizzo said she's "so proud" of herself and her results, before listing the benefits she's noticed following the detox.

"My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner-peace, my mental stability, my f**king body, my f**king skin, the whites of my eyes," she said. "I feel and look like a bad b**ch. That's it. I'm a big girl who did a smoothie detox. I wanted to share that with you guys."

"I got exactly what I wanted out of it," Lizzo added. "Every big girl should do whatever the f**k they want with their bodies."

The singer captioned her TikTok post by writing, "Big girls do whatever u want with your bodies!!! I’m just as proud of my results from my smoothie detox as I am of my belly curves and swerves."

@lizzo Big girls do whatever u want with your bodies!!! I’m just as proud of my results from my smoothie detox as I am of my belly curves and swerves ❤️ ♬ original sound - lizzo

