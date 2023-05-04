Due to health circumstances, Lizzo has been forced to make the difficult decision to cancel her concert in Montreal.

The "Truth Hurts" singer appeared to be hurting fairly badly herself when she shared the news in a video message posted to Instagram on Thursday.

A tearful Lizzo -- wearing a face mask and wrapped in a blanket -- explained that she's currently suffering from an illness that makes it impossible for her to perform.

"I had a sore throat last night and a headache, and I went to bed. I woke up this morning and my body is weak and I have chills, and my head hurts," Lizzo said in the video. "Normally, if it's just a cold, I'd shower, I'd eat, take some medicine and it gets better. But this is getting worse."

"I think it's the flu," Lizzo added, "and I have to make the unfortunate decision to cancel today. I want to find a date to reschedule, but I just can't perform tonight."

Lizzo concluded her message by explaining, "This is the second time I've ever had to cancel due to health, in my entire career, and I will make it up to you Montreal. I'm so sorry."

Lizzo was scheduled to perform at Bell Centre in Montreal. Her next scheduled performance is on May 6 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. It's unclear at this time if that performance will be impacted by her illness.

Met Gala 2023: Lizzo Hugs Human-Sized Cat on Met Gala Steps! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Lizzo Claps Back at Tennessee Drag Ban By Bringing Drag Queens Onstage

'The Mandalorian': Lizzo and Jack Black Make Cameos in Season 3

Lizzo Cries After Fan Performs Her 'About Damn Time' Routine

How Latto Is Living Her ‘Best Life’ While on Tour With Lizzo