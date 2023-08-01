Beyoncé's Daughter Rumi Poses With Madonna in Rare Sighting -- See the Sweet Pics
From one queen to another! Madonna got some love on Sunday night as she attended Beyoncé's concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey, following her recent health scare.
The two music icons met up backstage where they posed for a photo along with Madonna's kids -- twins Stella and Estere, 10, and daughter Mercy, 17 -- and Beyoncé's youngest daughter, Rumi, 5.
Along with the sweet snap, the 64-year-old "Material Girl" singer was spotted in the crowd at MetLife Stadium -- a stop on the Renaissance World Tour -- and Beyoncé gave Madonna some love while performing her hit single, "Break My Soul."
"Big shoutout to the queen," Bey said while strutting across the stage. "Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you."
Beyoncé and Madonna collaborated on a remix of "Break My Soul" in 2022 called "The Queens Remix."
Madonna returned the shout-out, taking to her Instagram Story to call the concert experience "magnificent" and note that her daughters "were enthralled."
Madonna also shared an adorable photo with her three daughters in the car, clearly excited over seeing Beyoncé's show.
The fun night out comes just a month after Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, revealed that the pop icon had "a several day stay in the ICU" after developing "a serious bacterial infection."
Days later, ET learned that Madonna had been discharged from the hospital and was home resting per her doctor's orders. Then, on July 9, Madonna was spotted out and about in New York City.
Madonna's health scare happened amid grueling rehearsals for her Celebration Tour. In a post to social media on July 10, the singer addressed her health and officially announced that the North American leg of the tour would be postponed.
Last week, Madonna posted an update on her recovery, thanking her children for their support.
"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect," she wrote at the time. "When the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."
Madonna is a mom to daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, from her relationship with Carlos Leon, and Rocco Ritchie, 22, from her marriage to director Guy Ritchie. She also adopted four children, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10.
