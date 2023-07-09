Madonna Spotted Out in New York City After Hospitalization, Bacterial Infection
Madonna has been spotted out on a walk in New York City Sunday, after her recent hospitalization.
In a video posted to TikTok, Madonna is seen in the Upper East Side neighborhood wearing a hat, sunglasses and sneakers as she's leaning on a light pole.
The "Like a Prayer" singer is recovering after she spent several days in the ICU due to a bacterial infection. She was released from the hospital on June 29 and at the time, ET learned Madonna was discharged and home resting, taking it easy per the doctor's orders.
Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, shared the news of her health scare and that the start of her Celebration Tour is postponed until further notice.
"We will share more details with you soon as we have them," Oseary said at the time, "including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."
Ahead of her hospitalization, a source told ET that Madonna was "doing well and feeling good in her rehearsals" and staying up as late as 3:30 a.m. some nights to perfect her moves for the coming tour prior to suffering the infection.
"She is a night person and normally sleeps during the day and then gets to work at night," the source revealed. "She was starting around 5:00 p.m. and then could sometimes wrap everything around 3:30 a.m. Her kids David and Mercy were around during some rehearsals.
