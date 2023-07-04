Rosie O'Donnell Gives Update on Madonna Following Her Hospitalization

Rosie O'Donnell is speaking out about Madonna's health. As the 64-year-old singer continues to battle a serious bacterial infection, her A League of Their Own co-star took to Instagram to give an update about Madonna's condition.

It all started when Rosie shared a photo of her and Madonna from the 1992 film. In the comments section one fan wrote, "God bless her I hope she's ok."

"She's good," Rosie responded with a red heart emoji.

When another fan asked for a further update, Rosie commented, "She is recovering at home -- she is very strong in general."

Last month, Guy Oseary, Madonna's manager, revealed that the singer was in the intensive care unit and, as such, was pushing back the start date of her Celebration Tour.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU," Guy wrote. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care."

While Guy wrote that "a full recovery is expected" for Madonna, he noted that, "at this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

"We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," he concluded.

The next day, ET learned that the singer had been discharged from the hospital and was feeling better as she rested at home per the doctor's orders.

Around the same time, a source provided insight into Madonna's Celebration Tour preparations, telling ET that she was "doing well and feeling good in her rehearsals" and staying up as late as 3:30 a.m. some nights to perfect her moves for the coming tour prior to suffering the infection.

"She is a night person and normally sleeps during the day and then gets to work at night," the source said. "She was starting around 5:00 p.m. and then could sometimes wrap everything around 3:30 a.m. Her kids David and Mercy were around during some rehearsals."

While Madonna has pushed the start of her Celebration Tour until further notice, the source said her team "is hoping she will continue to recover."

