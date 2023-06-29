Kathy Griffin has had it with trolls attacking the Queen of Pop.

The 62-year-old comedian took to TikTok on Wednesday to defend Madonna after she felt like trolls were "piling on" and "making fun" of the singer's recent hospitalization.

Griffin admits she doesn’t "know what's going on" with the "Like a Prayer" artist, and slammed the hateful comments of "ageism and misogyny."

"Sorry, but as a 62-year-old chick I deal with it all the time, and she’s freaking Madonna," said Griffin.

"[Her fillers] are going to go away if she feels like it or not," the Emmy winner said. "I care about her health, and I’m glad she can go back on this tour. The tour is the greatest hits, and she should be great."

Griffin's followers supported her TikTok, with one saying, "Absolutely agree Kathy. She deserves our love and respect."

Another fan wrote, "I feel bad that more people don’t have the insight to see that entertainers age and have health problems like everyone else. I hope she gets well."

On Wednesday, Guy Oseary, Madonna’s manager, took to Instagram to share that the 64-year-old singer had been in the intensive care unit. Amid the health concerns, Oseary said that Madonna will be pushing back the start of her Celebration Tour to a date that has yet to be determined.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU," Oseary wrote. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care."

While Oseary noted that "a full recovery is expected" for the 64-year-old singer, he noted that, "at this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

"We will share more details with you soon as we have them," he concluded, "including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

While the music legend is still under medical care, a source tells ET that she is now out of the hospital's ICU.

Prior to her health issues, Madonna was gearing up to start The Celebration Tour, which is being put on by Live Nation. The tour was originally scheduled to begin in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 15.

