Kim Petras is dishing on her childhood crush and her connections to Madonna and Sam Smith.
The 30-year-old singer was a guest on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, where she revealed that she had a thing for Orlando Bloom -- but as the character Legolas, a Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm in Lord of the Rings.
"Specifically as an elf, in the wig, as that character," Petras quipped of Bloom. "It was so hot. I remember having a poster of him and just being so obsessed with him. But just Legolas, not the actual person."
Madonna is another celebrity near and dear to her heart. As fans may recall at the 2023 GRAMMYs, Petras made history by becoming the first openly transgender person to win the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her and Smith's song, "Unholy," and she thanked Madonna for "fighting for LGBTQ rights."
"I don't think I could be here without Madonna," she said in praise of the music legend while accepting her GRAMMY.
During her interview with Cooper, Petras revealed that her first introduction to Madonna was a little sloppy. She met the 64-year-old musician at a Saturday Night Live after-party, and admitted that she was pretty drunk.
"I was so obliterated and I kept talking her ear off about Confessions on a Dance Floor," Petras recalled. "...And then she was like, 'We should take a picture.' And I was like, 'Thank you so much for saying that,' because I would have just talked her f**king ears off."
Petras clearly has a lot of praise for the music icon, telling Cooper, "I think Madonna is someone who broke a lot of these gender stereotypes. ...I will just forever feel inspired and liberated by her taking the hit for so many people."
The "Heart to Break" singer also gushes over Smith and their "insane" win at the GRAMMYs.
"It felt like something that shouldn't happen to me," she said of winning the award. "Sam really changed my life with that song."
For more with Petras, check out the links below.
