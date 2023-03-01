Kim Petras can't help but gush over the "incredible" praise she's received from Madonna. ET's Deidre Behar spoke to Petras at the Billboard Women in Music awards Wednesday, where she shared what Madonna's support means to her, and her hopes for a collab with the pop icon.

"I mean, I'm such a huge fan," Petras confessed. "I don't know how good of a friend I can be to her because I'm just like, 'Confession: Ray of Light changed my life.' Every time I see her, I just talk about her music and how much it means to me, but it's just been the most incredible thing for me to get respected by Madonna, and for her to even know anything about me is just..."

Madonna introduced Petras and Sam Smith ahead of their performance of "Unholy" at the GRAMMY Awards earlier this month, a track the pair would go on to win a trophy for in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

During their acceptance speech, the German singer marveled at the historic moment, as she became first transgender woman the award.

"Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award," she said, prompting the crowd to roar. "I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors for me so I can be here tonight. Sophie, especially, my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me."

She also thanked Madonna, not just for her backing, but her ongoing support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Petras continued, "Madonna, for fighting for LGBTQ+ rights. I don't think I could be here without Madonna. My mother. I grew up next to a highway in Germany, and my mother believed me that I was a girl, and I wouldn't be here without her and her support."

As for getting Madonna on one of her dance tracks, Petra told ET Wednesday that she's hopeful.

"I would die to," she said when asked if she's pulling to get Madonna on her upcoming album now that the pair are friends. "I would die to have Madonna on anything, or be on anything Madonna, so yeah, absolutely."

See more from the Billboard in Music awards, including some of the night's epic fashion, in the gallery below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Petras Reflects on Historic GRAMMY Win: 'Labels Matter So Much'

Sam Smith and Kim Petras Slay 'Unholy' Performance at 2023 GRAMMYs

Sam Smith and Kim Petras Channel 'Unholy' Video With 2023 GRAMMYs Look

Kim Petras on How She’s Celebrating Making History as First Transgender Woman to Win a GRAMMY This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery