Sam Smith and Kim Petras Channel 'Unholy' Video With 2023 GRAMMYs Look

Sam Smith and Kim Petras understood the assignment! The pair hit the red carpet at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards Sunday in coordinated red looks reminiscent of the music video for their hit collab, "Unholy." The duo was accompanied by a red-clad crew, with Smith and Petras leading the way.

Smith dressed as ringleader of sorts, opting for a billowing red cape and top hat with a short lace veil. The British-born singer carried a cane and wore red satin gloves. For her part, Petras took on the role of Smith's lady in red, wearing a short, red ruffled dress, red heels and a matching lace veil. She completed the look with red pumps, a statement-making necklace and bold red lip.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

"Unholy" has earned Smith and Petras a nomination, with the dynamic duo possibly taking home a GRAMMY in the Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In addition to the nom, Smith and Petras are set to take the stage at Sunday's show, along with a star-studded lineup of performers including Mary J. Blige, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Harry Styles and more.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

