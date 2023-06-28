Madonna Hospitalized in ICU With 'Serious' Bacterial Infection

Madonna is dealing with a serious bacterial infection. On Wednesday, Guy Oseary, the singer's manager, took to Instagram to share that Madonna has been in the intensive care unit. Amid the health concerns, Oseary said that Madonna will be pushing back the start of her Celebration Tour to a date that has yet to be determined.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU," Oseary wrote. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care."

While Oseary wrote that "a full recovery is expected" for the 64-year-old singer, he noted that, "at this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

"We will share more details with you soon as we have them," he concluded, "including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

While the "Material Girl" singer is still under medical care, a source tells ET that she is now out of the hospital's intensive care unit.

Prior to her health issues, the singer was gearing up to start The Celebration Tour, which is being put on by Live Nation. The tour was originally scheduled to begin in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 15.

Earlier this month, before she was under medical care, Madonna took to Instagram to give fans a peek at her exciting Celebration Tour preparations. She shared behind-the-scenes pics of herself onstage, sitting at a piano, getting glam, trying on her costumes and more.

"The calm before the storm," Madonna captioned the post.

That post came on June 20, just four days before her hospitalization. Madonna hasn't posted on her Instagram feed since.

