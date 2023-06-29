Inside Madonna's Late-Night Rehearsal Schedule Ahead of Hospitalization: Source
Madonna was putting in serious work preparing for her Celebration Tour before being hospitalized earlier this week.
The "Like a Prayer" singer was in the intensive care unit dealing with a serious bacterial infection, which developed Saturday, leading to a several-day stay in the ICU.
A source tells ET that Madonna was "doing well and feeling good in her rehearsals" and staying up as late as 3:30 a.m. some nights to perfect her moves for the coming tour prior to suffering the infection.
"She is a night person and normally sleeps during the day and then gets to work at night," the source continues. "She was starting around 5:00 p.m. and then could sometimes wrap everything around 3:30 a.m. Her kids David and Mercy were around during some rehearsals.
While Madonna has pushed the start of her Celebration Tour until further notice, the source says her team "is hoping she will continue to recover."
On Wednesday, the 64-year-old pop icon's manager, Guy Oseary, shared an update on Madonna's health and noted she is "improving" and is expected to make a full recovery. He also shared that a new start date for the tour as well as rescheduled shows will be announced soon.
The Celebration Tour, which is being put on by Live Nation, was originally scheduled to begin in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 15. Four days before her hospitalization, the GRAMMY winner had shared with fans a little behind-the-scenes of the tour's preparations. She shared behind-the-scenes pics of herself onstage, sitting at a piano, getting glam, trying on her costumes and more.
"The calm before the storm," Madonna captioned a June 20 post. She hasn't posted on her Instagram feed since.
The "Material Girl" singer meanwhile has been discharged from the hospital and is now back home feeling better. A source told ET she is resting and taking it easy per the doctor’s orders.
