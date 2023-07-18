Madonna Shares Photos of Herself Following Hospitalization for Bacterial Infection
Madonna is on the road to recovery. On Tuesday, the 64-year-old singer took to Instagram to share photos of herself weeks after she was hospitalized for a bacterial infection.
In the selfies, Madonna, wearing bright lipstick, snuggles with a stuffed animal as she poses for the camera.
Madonna also shared a pic of herself with roses on Instagram, captioning the shot, "'A single rose can be my garden
A single friend my world.' Thank You."
The photos came after Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, revealed that his client had "a several day stay in the ICU" after developing "a serious bacterial infection."
Days later, ET learned that Madonna had been discharged from the hospital and was home resting per her doctor's orders. Then, on July 9, Madonna was spotted out and about in New York City.
Madonna's health scare happened amid grueling rehearsals for her Celebration Tour. In a post to social media on July 10, the singer addressed her health and officially announced that the North American leg of the tour would be postponed.
"Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," she wrote. "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."
"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," she continued. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."
Madonna concluded, "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support."
Meanwhile, a source told ET, "Madonna is getting better and her goal is to get back to touring as soon as she feels comfortable and ready. Madonna and her team are hopeful that they can start things back up again around October."
As for what's next for the music icon, another source told ET, "Madonna and her team are hoping to start rehearsals back up around mid-August onward. Madonna is also planning to celebrate her 65th birthday, which is on Aug. 16, around the same time."
