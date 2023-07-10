Madonna is speaking out after her recent hospitalization.

"Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement," Madge shared in a social media update on Monday. "I have felt your love."

The 64-year-old artist continued, "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

The "Like a Prayer" singer is recovering after she spent several days in the ICU due to a bacterial infection. She was released from the hospital on June 29 and at the time, ET learned Madonna was discharged and home resting, taking it easy per the doctor's orders.

In her post on Monday, Madonna also shared a selfie in which she gazes directly into the camera.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," Madonna shared in her statement. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, previously shared the news of her health scare and that the start of her Celebration Tour had been postponed until further notice. "We will share more details with you soon as we have them," Oseary said at the time, "including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Madonna said on Monday that "my focus now is my health and getting stronger," but added that her team is working to reschedule the North American leg of her tour.

"I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support," she concluded the message to her fans.

A source tells ET, "Madonna is getting better and her goal is to get back to touring as soon as she feels comfortable and ready. Madonna and her team are hopeful that they can start things back up again around October."

On Sunday, Madonna had been spotted out and about in the Upper East Side neighborhood of New York City. In a video posted to TikTok, the superstar was seen sporting a hat, sunglasses and sneakers as she leaned on a light pole.

Ahead of her hospitalization, a source told ET that Madonna was "doing well and feeling good in her rehearsals" and staying up as late as 3:30 a.m. some nights to perfect her moves for the coming tour prior to suffering the infection.

"She is a night person and normally sleeps during the day and then gets to work at night," the source revealed. "She was starting around 5:00 p.m. and then could sometimes wrap everything around 3:30 a.m. Her kids, David and Mercy, were around during some rehearsals."

Also on Monday, Live Nation released a statement encouraging fans to "hold onto their tickets" for the postponed North American dates of Madonna's Celebration Tour, which had been scheduled to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia. "They will be valid for the new dates once announced," the company said.

The Celebration Tour is currently scheduled to kick off in Europe in October.

