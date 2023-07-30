Madonna is paying tribute to her children amid her recent health scare.

The 64-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a lengthy thank you to her kids alongside a few photos of her family members, who she says supported her during her time in the hospital for a bacterial infection.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference," Madonna, who is a mom to daughter Lourdes Leon. 26, from her relationship with Carlos Leon, Rocco Ritchie, 22, from her marriage to director Guy Ritchie, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10, the four of whom she adopted.

The "Like a Prayer" singer also took the time to thank her friends and everyone who protected her while she fought off a bacterial infection that had her bedridden for some time.

"So did the love and support from my friends. If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own," she continued. "I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone."

"Thank you @guyoseary for this gift!," Madonna added, making sure to include her longtime manager in her list of thank yous. "And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work! ♥️."

The post comes just days after Madonna gave fans an update on her health following her hospital stay.

In a video shared on Instagram, Madonna showed off her dance moves and celebrated the 40th anniversary of her debut album, Madonna while also celebrating her health.

Set to the hit "Lucky Star" from the 1983 release, the quick clip shows the "Holiday" singer dressed in a black mesh top and black cargo pants, dancing around her bathroom as she mouths the words to the song.

"To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!" Madonna wrote, sharing her excitement over being able to dance after being in a hospital bed just weeks prior.

"Thank you to all of my fans and friends!" she continued of the support she's received amid the health scare. "You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️."

The new posts come after Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, revealed that his client had "a several day stay in the ICU" after developing "a serious bacterial infection."

Days later, ET learned that Madonna had been discharged from the hospital and was home resting per her doctor's orders. Then, on July 9, Madonna was spotted out and about in New York City.

Madonna's health scare happened amid grueling rehearsals for her Celebration Tour. In a post to social media on July 10, the singer addressed her health and officially announced that the North American leg of the tour would be postponed.

"Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," she wrote. "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," she continued. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

Madonna concluded, "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support."

Meanwhile, a source previously told ET, "Madonna is getting better and her goal is to get back to touring as soon as she feels comfortable and ready. Madonna and her team are hopeful that they can start things back up again around October."

As for what's next for the music icon, another source told ET, "Madonna and her team are hoping to start rehearsals back up around mid-August onward. Madonna is also planning to celebrate her 65th birthday, which is on Aug. 16, around the same time."

