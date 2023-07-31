Beyoncé knows how to put on a show! The performer wowed Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King when they attended her Renaissance World Tour at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium Sunday night.

Oprah shared a reel from her epic night out on Instagram, writing that has never "experienced something as transcendent as @beyonce's Renaissance Tour."

"That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets," Oprah wrote. "The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes, all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today's world. You must see it."

In a video posted on Oprah Daily's Instagram, the media mogul expanded on her concert experience, sharing, "I've never in my life experienced anything like that."

"I couldn't speak. I couldn't scream. I was in awe," she said. "I am in awe of that kind of talent, that kind of synergy, what it takes to do that, that kind of expression, that kind of anointing. I mean, that is a thing that is coming straight from a source that creates the planets, OK? That is, like, the most extraordinary thing I've ever seen."

Later, she added to the outlet, "My body was vibrating the whole night. I had Beyoncé dreams. And I woke up like, 'What was that?' It was transcendent to see all of that come together... And she's at the helm of all of it, you can see, from every costume to every move. I bow to that. I bow."

Gayle agreed, noting that "some things are worth staying up on a school night and it starts with B...BEYONCÉ!"

"I see @oprah got over her concern about standing on her feet for 3 hours at a concert...sister girl never sat down!" she quipped. "Definitely going again, my jaw is still on the floor!"

Gayle added to Oprah Daily, "I thought it was a visual feast for the eyes."

"It made me so proud because she's a mother. She's a wife. And she gets out and she does that. So in the daytime, she's taking care of her children, like normal people [do]. Then she gets on stage and then she does that," she marveled. "Tina Knowles said to me years ago, 'My daughter is one of the hardest working person I know.' And to me, that was on full display yesterday. My jaw is still on the ground."

Oprah and Gayle partied the night away with another special someone, as Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, posted a reel revealing that she hung out with the best friend duo.

"We partied till the wheels fell off!" she captioned her post.

Oprah and Gayle even got to meet Beyoncé herself before the show, something the former lady is grateful for in retrospect.

"I was expecting to go directly to my seat, and then when we were brought back to say hello to her, that was pretty phenomenal," Oprah told Oprah Daily. "I would've been a pool of tears if I'd have seen her afterwards. I wouldn't have even known how to express what I was feeling."

Watch the video below for more from the Renaissance World Tour.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie and Kris Jenner Live Their Best Lives in Paris at Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Beyoncé Joins Fans in Blue Ivy Chant During Detroit Concert

Why Beyoncé Canceled the Pittsburgh Stop on Her Renaissance Tour

Lizzo Brought to Tears as Beyoncé Name-Checks Her During Concert

Related Gallery