Fans with tickets to Beyoncé's Pittsburgh stop on her Renaissance World Tour might be feeling a little heated right now.

On Wednesday, Acrisure Stadium's official Twitter account announced that the Aug. 3 stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been pulled from the singer's schedule due to "production logistics and scheduling issues."

"Unfortunately the Aug. 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place. Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase," the tweet reads. "If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket order, please contact your point of purchase."

The Pittsburgh show has already been removed from Beyoncé's tour website, which now shows the singer performing in Boston, Massachusetts, on Aug. 1, before heading directly to Washington D.C. for two shows on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.

The "America Has a Problem" singer has not yet commented on the cancelation.

The Pittsburgh stop would have been the 11th show of the U.S. leg of the Renaissance tour, which kicks off July 12 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. The American run features shows in cities including East Rutherford, New Jersey, Detroit, Atlanta and Las Vegas before wrapping in early October at an also-rescheduled date in Kansas City, Missouri.

Beyoncé kicked off the Renaissance World Tour overseas in May, starting in Sweden. Since then, the tour has featured extravagant surprises like Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy, making several onstage appearances, a bevy of celebrities popping up in the audience jamming to the singer's record-breaking tunes, sweet shout-outs from Queen Bey herself, gender reveals and many more.

And, with 57 scheduled performances, Forbes predicts Beyoncé could earn nearly $2.1 billion (that's a whopping $37 million per show) and outearn Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour by around $500 million.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé and Amazon Music recently dropped an exclusive Renaissance World Tour merch collection fans can shop now. The collaboration is coming to life over the course of four, distinct Drops, released throughout the North American leg of the tour.

Drop 1.0 of the collection features Renaissance tees, sweatshirts, posters and more that are all available to shop now. The inaugural drop in the four-part collaboration between Beyoncé and Amazon includes five items that celebrate the iconography of the tour.

