Tom Holland and Zendaya might just be the cutest members of the BeyHive to date! The A-list pair were captured in a fan video at Beyoncé's most recent concert in Warsaw, Poland, as part of her Renaissance World Tour.

In the adorable clip, the Spider-Man co-stars and real-life couple are seen passionately singing along with Queen Bey's hit song, "Love on Top."

Holland and Zendaya, who was featured in Beyoncé's "All Night" music video, sing the lyrics, "You're the one I love, you're the one I need" as the camera zooms in on them.

TOM HOLLAND & ZENDAYA SINGING “LOVE ON TOP” AT BEYONCÉ’S SHOW IN WARSAW TONIGHT – that’s the cutest thing you’ll see today 🥹🥹#RenaissanceWorldTour 🇵🇱🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/xLyxkxaUFi — ariannea (@ariannea_minaj) June 27, 2023

Beyoncé also took to Instagram to celebrate the Poland show, posting photos of her bold stage styles. One bedazzled wide-brimmed hat covered her face with holes for the eyes.

This isn't the first show where Holland and Zendaya have jammed out in the crowd. In April, the pair were spotted at Usher's Las Vegas residency show, singing the performer's hit song, "Confessions Part II."

Earlier this month, Holland opened up to Buzzfeed about his longtime romance with Zendaya, saying, "I'm locked up. I'm happy and in love."

