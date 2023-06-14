Tom Holland Is 'In Love,' Opens Up About Zendaya Romance

To understand and appreciate Tom Holland's relationship with Zendaya, one must first understand what it means to have "rizz" -- a slang word to describe someone who is charismatic or flirtatious. And while Holland admits he's neither, his "long game" is what ultimately helped him land Zendaya. And now, he's "in love."

The 27-year-old actor recently sat down with BuzzFeed and was straight-up asked what's the secret to his rizz. Holland didn't hold back, noting he's rizz-less. But that doesn't mean Holland can't cast a spell on someone. He just needs time.

"I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz. My brother, Paddy, has ultimate rizz," Holland said. "I need you to fall in love with me, really for it to work. So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other -- it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another, you can sort of blur the lines a little bit."

Holland, of course, is referencing his Peter Parker/Spider-Man role and Zendaya's role as his love interest, Michelle "MJ" Jones.

"That's kind of where my rizz is at," he continued. "And, you know, I'm locked up. I'm happy and in love so I've got no need for rizz."

Holland and Zendaya met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming after landing the roles in March 2016. Years later, in July 2021, they were spotted by paparazzi kissing at a red light while in his Audi sports car during a sunset drive in Los Angeles. They confirmed their relationship in November 2021 and posed on the red carpet a month later for the first time as a couple.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Holland also recently explained why he's so private when it comes to his relationship with the Euphoria star.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he said. "We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

They've recently been packing on some PDA in Italy, taking in an NBA playoff game in her hometown and even jamming out to Usher at his concert in Las Vegas. Point being, they love being together, and it shows. Holland, an avid golfer, has even taken to teaching Zendaya the sport, telling The Hollywood Reporter that she's a fast learner.

"I've given her a few lessons," he said. "She's very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly."

RELATED CONTENT:

Zendaya Shows Off Subtle Tribute to Boyfriend Tom Holland This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Zendaya Shares Photos of Tom Holland to Celebrate His 27th Birthday

Dive Into Zendaya and Tom Holland's Romance: From Co-Stars to a Couple

Zendaya and Tom Holland Pack on PDA During Romantic Boat Ride in Italy

Related Gallery