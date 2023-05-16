Zendaya and Tom Holland Pack on PDA During Romantic Boat Ride in Italy

That's amore! Zendaya and Tom Holland took their love to Italy, where they showed off some sweet PDA. The Spider-Man stars traveled to Venice and were spotted sharing a few special moments on a boat.

Zendaya and Tom, both 26, looked relaxed as they dressed casually for the occasion. Zendaya rocked an all-black ensemble, which was the perfect complement to Tom's denim look.

The usually private duo was spotted in a series of snaps cuddled close to each other. At one point, the Euphoria actress kisses her boyfriend on his head. In another shot, the couple is all smiles as they playfully hold hands and pull away from each other.

Rounding out the pics, Tom is spotted snapping a photo of his love as she smiles while they ride away on a boat.

The trip to Italy comes a couple of weeks after the duo was spotted having a date night in the Bay Area at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game. Prior, the couple had some fun singing along and losing their voices during Usher's Las Vegas residency.

The pair -- whose relationship was confirmed in 2021 -- has been traveling all over the world together, spending time in London, England, Mumbai, India, New York City and Paris in recent months. While Zendaya and Tom keep their relationship private save for a red carpet here and there, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions and are seemingly more open about sharing their relationship with fans every now and then.

Last year, Zendaya opened up about having Tom's support as she filmed Euphoria.

"I think it's great to have that support and love around you, because you need that," Zendaya said of having her boyfriend to help her detach from the heavy role she's taken on in the HBO drama. "This isn't an easy job, so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then."

