Watch Zendaya and Tom Holland Jam Out to Usher at His Las Vegas Show
Zendaya and Tom Holland shared a rare moment of PDA and fun this week! The couple attended Usher's Las Vegas residency show, jamming out to the 44-year-old performer's hits in the audience at The Colosseum.
Zendaya documented part of the fun on her Instagram Stories, singing along to "Confessions Part II," as she panned the camera over to Holland and then to some other friends.
For the outing, Zendaya wore a tan halter dress, hoop earrings and oversized glasses. Holland, 26, rocked a green hoodie.
Fans also filmed the couple hugging one another in the stands as they enjoyed the show.
The jet-setting pair have been traveling all over the world together, spending time in London, England, Mumbai, India, New York City, and Paris, France, in recent months.
Zendaya was in Vegas for the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards, which she attended on Thursday.
