Zendaya is celebrating her beau's birthday. In honor of Tom Holland's 27th birthday on Thursday, his 26-year-old girlfriend took to her Instagram Story to share sweet pics of him.

In the first photo, Holland is mostly underwater in the ocean, with just his arms peeking out to make a heart shape. Zendaya added the red heart emoji in between Holland's hands to up the romance.

Instagram / Zendaya

The second shot shows Holland smiling as he stands in front of the ocean with his surfboard in hand. Zendaya added the heart-eyed emoji to that pic in celebration of the occasion.

Instagram / Zendaya

The couple, whose relationship was confirmed in 2021, has been spotted out together several times as of late. In recent months, they traveled all over the world together, spending time in London, Mumbai, New York City and Paris.

In the last month alone, they attended an NBA game together in San Francisco and displayed PDA while on a boat ride in Italy.

