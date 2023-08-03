Tina Knowles is shutting down the speculation about her daughter, Beyoncé's, decision to omitLizzo's name from her "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" during a recent performance.

During her Renaissance tour stop in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Beyoncé seemed to swap the lyric "Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Row" in favor of repeating "Badu" four times, a reference to singer Erykah Badu.

The original lyrics of the remix notably name-checks a running list of iconic Black women entertainers including Nina Simone, Erykah Badu, Lizzo, Lauryn Hill, Janet Jackson, Missy Elliot and Aretha Franklin.

Fans speculated that Beyoncé's decision to omit Lizzo's name from the lineup was a comment on the recent allegations against the "Truth Hurts" singer.

But mom Tina responded to those claims in an Instagram comment on The Jasmine Brand account, writing, "She also didn't say her own sisters name yal should really stop."

The "sister" in question appears to be Beyoncé's former Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, as her biological sister, Solange Knowles, was mentioned in the performance.

The timing of the concert came on the same day that news broke regarding a lawsuit filed by several of Lizzo's dancers, leading some to speculate that Beyoncé was distancing herself from the singer with the lyrical omission.

According to court docs obtained by ET, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez claim they faced sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations.

The women filed the lawsuit against Lizzo, whose legal name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley, the captain of Lizzo's dance team. ET has reached out to Lizzo's rep, as well as BGBT and Quigley, for comment.

On Thursday, Lizzo released a statement on Instagram, calling the allegations against her "false," "unbelievable," and "outrageous."

"It's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team," Lizzo said, claiming that the allegations have come from "former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

"I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight," she added.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lizzo's Former Documentary Director Calls Her 'Arrogant, Self-Centered’ Amid Dancer Lawsuit This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Lizzo Breaks Her Silence on Allegations in Lawsuit by Former Dancers

Beyoncé Appears to Take Aim at Lizzo and Erykah Badu With Lyric Swap

Lizzo's Former Documentary Director Makes New Allegations Amid Lawsuit

Related Gallery