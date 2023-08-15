Beyoncé is making her stance clear when it comes to Lizzo. Amidst the "Truth Hurts" singer's recent lawsuit and controversy surrounding her alleged treatment of her backup dancers, Beyoncé took a moment during her recent Renaissance World Tour stop in Atlanta, Georgia, to give Lizzo a shoutout.

After reinserting Lizzo's name into her "Break My Soul (Diva Remix)," Queen Bey then shouted at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, "Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!"

The moment was captured on multiple fan videos from the concert.

This comes after there was speculation that Beyoncé was shading Lizzo by omitting her name from the track, which lists powerhouse female vocalists.

During her Boston, Massachusetts, show earlier this month, Beyoncé seemed to swap the lyric "Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Row" in favor of repeating "Badu" four times, a reference to singer Erykah Badu.

Fans speculated that Beyoncé's decision to omit Lizzo's name from the lineup was a comment on the recent allegations against Lizzo. But Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, recently slammed that speculation in an Instagram comment, writing, "She also didn't say her own sisters name yal should really stop."

The "sister" in question appears to be Beyoncé's former Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, as her biological sister, Solange Knowles, was mentioned in the performance.

Beyoncé's support also comes after the 2023 Made in America Music Festival, which is put on by Beyoncé's husband, JAY-Z, and was supposed to be headlining Lizzo and SZA, was canceled.

"Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place," the statement read. "This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation. Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience."

As for Lizzo, the "Juice" singer is currently in the middle of a high-profile lawsuit involving three former backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who claim they faced sexual harassment, as well as religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations. Last week, six more individuals came forward with additional allegations against the singer.

"We have received at least six inquiries from other people with similar stories since we filed the complaint," Ron Zambrano, the plaintiffs’ attorney and a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, told ET. "Noelle, Crystal and Arianna have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same. Some of the claims we are reviewing involve allegations of a sexually charged environment and failure to pay employees and may be actionable, but it is too soon to say."

ET can also confirm that the six individuals who have recently come forward said they toured with Lizzo and worked with her on her Amazon Studios reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

ET has reached out to Lizzo's attorney, Marty Singer, for comment on the new inquiries.

Lizzo -- whose real name is Melissa Jefferson -- previously issued a statement on the lawsuit against her, calling the allegations "outrageous" and "sensationalized."

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," she wrote on Aug. 3. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," she said in part.

In an interview with ET last week, Davis, Williams and Rodriguez spoke about Lizzo's response to their claims.

"I think for me; it's just very interesting to be so open and genuine about the trauma that we experienced and to be open about the hurt that she caused us, for her to [respond back by] essentially gaslighting us," Williams said.

She continued, "She never acknowledged any of the claims [directly] that we have brought forward to the table. And so for it to be met with that, it just kind of solidifies the pattern that every time we bring up an issue, every time we advocate for ourselves, every time we speak up for ourselves, we're met with retaliation instead of 'OK, you experienced this. As an artist and what I represent, I don't want you to feel like I don't care about you. I don't want you to feel like I don't want to include you. I don't want you to feel like I'm body-shaming you. If this is what you're feeling, I might completely disagree with you, but I can at least try to hear you out to see how we can go moving forward.'"

"But we weren't met with that," Williams added. "We were constantly being gaslit, and she's constantly deflecting. So it just further proves our point and solidifies the claims that we're making."

A case management conference is scheduled for this case on Jan. 26, 2024.

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyoncé Quietly Removes Lizzo Shoutout in ‘Break My Soul’ Remix Amid Her Sexual Harassment Lawsuit This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Responds to Speculation She Shaded Lizzo

Lizzo Lawsuit: 6 Additional Individuals Come Forward, Lawyer Says

Made in America Festival Featuring Lizzo and SZA Canceled

Grimes Speaks Out in Support of Lizzo Amid Former Dancers Lawsuit

Related Gallery