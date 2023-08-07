Grimes is showing support for Lizzo amid the lawsuit against the 35-year-old "Truth Hurts" singer.

On Sunday, the “Oblivion” singer took to social media to share her positive experiences with Lizzo, who is being sued by three of her former backup dancers for sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment, among other claims.

“I love Lizzo. Not saying I don’t believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn’t find out about until way later. Mebe s— is bad,” Grimes wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“But loyalty matters to me. Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was ‘cool,’ and she checked in in me when no one cared. I’ve only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world. There was no reason for her to check in, besides to be a good person. Just my two cents.”

Grimes added, “I recall when she first blew up being so happy because I’d never known such an admirable person to find fame in the music industry. I struggle to believe she would have so radically changed tired of a culture that seeks to destroy it’s greatest virtues. Lizzo is amazing.”

According to court docs filed on Tuesday and obtained by ET, three of Lizzo's former backup dancers -- Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez -- claim they faced sexual harassment, as well as religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations.

Davis, Williams and Rodriguez are asking the courts for damages, including unpaid wages, loss of earnings, deferred compensation, employment benefit, emotional distress, medical expenses and attorneys' fees.

After news of the lawsuit broke, more of Lizzo's former dancers spoke out on social media in support of Davis, Williams and Rodriguez.

On Thursday, the "Juice" singer, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, broke her silence on the claims when she shared a statement on Instagram, responding to the allegations.

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," she wrote. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

Lizzo noted that she rarely responds to "false allegations" but claimed the reports are "unbelievable" and "too outrageous to not be addressed."

The GRAMMY winner called the stories "sensationalized" and said they came from "former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

She added, "It's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."

Saying she didn't want to be viewed as a "victim," Lizzo added, "I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days."

Despite embracing being "very open with my sexuality," Lizzo shared, "There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world."

"I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight," the singer, who is known for her messages of body positivity, said.

Lizzo concluded the post by thanking those who have shown her support and vowing, "I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this."

After Lizzo posted her message on Thursday, Ron Zambrano, the lawyer representing the backup dancers in their lawsuit, responded with a statement on behalf of the women.

"Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans. Her denial of this reprehensible behavior only adds to our clients’ emotional distress. The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences," he stated. "While Lizzo notes it was never her intention 'to make anyone feel uncomfortable,' that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law"

Lizzo Breaks Her Silence Against Former Dancers: 'I Am Not the Villain'



